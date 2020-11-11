School of Nursing 2020 class achieves 100% pass rate for licensure examination

Delaware News Desk

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing Class of 2020 recently earned a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination, a comprehensive adaptive exam that allows students to become licensed and practice as a registered nurses.

“This accomplishment ranks the graduates from the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare at the top among all RN programs in the state,” said Program Administrator Karen Pickard. “The School of Nursing prides itself on outstanding outcomes, with NCLEX success being a top priority. This is the second year in a row the school has celebrated 100% NLCEX success.”

As a hospital-based nursing program, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing was the only nursing program in the state to quickly adopt an academic-clinical partnership with the hospital when COVID-19 hit the state of Delaware.

Students who already worked as nursing techs and those students wanting to onboard at Beebe were able to complete some of their remaining clinical hours and requirements while assisting the healthcare organization during the pandemic.

“This was a huge success,” said Pickard. “Not only did students graduate on time, but they were able to assist the Beebe clinical team when the organization needed clinical help the most. After graduation, 21 of the 29 graduates transitioned into a graduate nurse position at Beebe Healthcare. Necessity creates innovation and to have our students continue their education, while also supporting the needs of the hospital, created innovative strategies to meet the needs of everyone. The School of Nursing, clinical leaders and human resources all worked together to ensure the students were successful and safe while helping to meet the medical needs of our community.”

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and throughout its history has prepared its students to earn high pass rates on the nursing licensure examination. The diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of the program, qualifying graduates to be eligible for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse.

The School of Nursing is owned by Beebe Healthcare which enables the program’s nursing student’s opportunities in clinical areas which are unsurpassed by other educational programs. The hospital continues to hire 80-100% of the program’s graduates, which promotes the graduates’ professional transition to practice in the nursing profession.

