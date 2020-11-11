Seaford tree-lighting event set for Nov. 30

Delaware News Desk

The Gateway Park Committee and the city of Seaford will host the 27th Annual Tree Lighting event at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Gateway Park on High Street.

This year’s event will not include group caroling, live music or the arrival of Santa Claus. All attendees and staff will be required to wear masks and social distance, and hand-sanitizing stations will be provided as well.

The annual “silver bell” ornament sponsorship will still be available this year. Individuals can sponsor a bell, which includes a handwritten tag, in honor of/in memory of a loved one or a message of their choice. Those bells are available for $3, $5 and $10, depending on size. Again this year, with the purchase of a bell, buyers will receive a set of “Holiday Specs” — 3D glasses that change the lights on the tree — while supplies last.

Collection boxes will also be available at the tree lighting for the city’s Community Food Drive. Genshaw is asking the community to support the food drive by donating nonperishable, nonexpired food items to be distributed to those in need through local charities.