Zwaanendael Women’s Club collects items for Delaware Adolescent Program Inc.

Delaware News Desk

During October, the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club sponsored a collection drive to assist young mothers in the Delaware Adolescent Program Inc.

Items collected included hygiene kits and personal care items; infant clothing, bottles, pacifiers, wipes; and more than 1,000 diapers.

DAPI is an alternative fresh start that provides teens the health and social services they need to continue their education during and after pregnancy.

The Z Club thanked everyone for their donations valued at more than $1,700, especially their neighborhood partners in Nassau Grove and Reddenwood.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org