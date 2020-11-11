SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zwaanendael Women’s Club collects items for Delaware Adolescent Program Inc.

Delaware News Desk
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club sponsored a collection drive to assist young mothers in the Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. Pictured from left are Z Club project chair Cindy Winkler and DAPI Sussex County Director Kim Wright.
Z Club members Cindy Winkler and Sonia Lyons with items collected for DAPI

During October, the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club sponsored a collection drive to assist young mothers in the Delaware Adolescent Program Inc.

Items collected included hygiene kits and personal care items; infant clothing, bottles, pacifiers, wipes; and more than 1,000 diapers. 

DAPI is an alternative fresh start that provides teens the health and social services they need to continue their education during and after pregnancy.

The Z Club thanked everyone for their donations valued at more than $1,700, especially their neighborhood partners in Nassau Grove and Reddenwood. 

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org