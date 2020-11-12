Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge grand opening set for Nov. 21

Delaware News Desk

Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge, 16388 Samuel Paynter Blvd., Milton, will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, facilitated by the Milton Chamber of Commerce, followed by a holiday mixer.

Located off Route 1 in Paynter’s Mill, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge officially opened in Milton in August, serving American cuisine with a southern twist for dinner during the weekdays, and lunch and dinner on the weekends.

The grand opening is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to stay for dinner and live entertainment by keyboardist Elliott Levine.

Sydney’s hosts live entertainment most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Despite COVID-19 regulations, Sydney’s has hosted performances by locals and nonlocals alike playing blues, jazz, Americana and more. Tables are spaced to accommodate social distancing and capacity is limited so reservations are recommended.

In addition to the main dining room, Sydney’s offers outdoor dining on both the main floor screened-in patio and on the second-floor balcony. Heaters are ready to be placed at both outdoor areas when the weather changes. In addition, Sydney’s is able to accommodate private parties and gatherings in the second-floor dining room or first-floor private room.

For more, visit sydneysrestaurantlounge.com or call 313-4770.