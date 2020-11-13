County Bank donates $500 to Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.

Delaware News Desk

County Bank recently made a $500 donation to Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.

Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. Station 1 is located at 32628 Oak Orchard Road in Oak Orchard, and Station 2 is located at 25375 Banks Road in Long Neck.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. has been serving the community since 1953. Outside of fighting fires and emergency support, the company also provides public information, education and live dispatch of happenings in the area.

For more on Indian River Volunteer Fire Co., visit irvfc.com or call 945-2800.