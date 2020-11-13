Inland Bays Garden Center to open Holiday Art Gallery on Nov. 20

Delaware News Desk

Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, will host its Holiday Art Gallery, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 20 through Dec. 23, featuring art from local artists and garden gifts.

Among the items are functional beach-themed dishes, hand-painted silk scarves, wooden carving boards, artisan soaps, handwoven baskets, fine jewelry, hand-blown glass ornaments and sea glass art.

For more, call 539-1839 or email info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.