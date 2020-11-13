KSI thanks Donate Delaware for personal protective equipment donation

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. thanked Donate Delaware for its donation of needed personal protective equipment, including 1,000 face masks donated by Bank of America, along face shields from the University of Delaware and sanitizer bottles from Adesis.

KSI is a private, not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities in Kent and Sussex Counties since 1962.

For more, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.