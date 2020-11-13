SUBSCRIBE NOW

KSI thanks Donate Delaware for personal protective equipment donation

Delaware News Desk
Delaware business leaders Richard Piendak, left, and Dave Tiberi, right, gave Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. Vice President of Mission Advancement Ann Haggerty, center, a donation from Donate Delaware. The effort was started by Piendak, Tiberi and Sen. Nicole Poore in March, in partnership with Christiana Care. Through donations and strategic purchasing, Donate Delaware has grown to provide close to 1.5 million PPE’s — free of charge — from face masks and medical protective gear to thermometers and safety glasses.

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. thanked Donate Delaware for its donation of needed personal protective equipment, including 1,000 face masks donated by Bank of America, along face shields from the University of Delaware and sanitizer bottles from Adesis. 

KSI is a private, not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities in Kent and Sussex Counties since 1962.

For more, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.