Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announces new mental health nurse

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials recently announced Diane Skolka, American Nurses Credentialing Center board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has joined its behavioral health program.

Skolka provides psychiatric and behavioral health care at Atlantic Health Center alongside psychiatrist Bryce Blanton.

Skolka has 19 years of experience as a registered nurse. She has a background in critical care/post anesthesia care in addition to her previous role as a patient care coordinator in case management and population health. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Wilmington University and her master’s degree in PMHNP studies at Eastern Kentucky University.

Skolka provides diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders including, but not limited to, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and personality disorders, with use of psychopharmacology and therapy.

Her philosophy for practice is based on facilitating positive personal change and growth. She incorporates a whole person approach to care with respect to the mind-body connection. Skolka is currently accepting new patients ages 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment, call 410-641-3340.