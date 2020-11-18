Bayhealth recognizes Audrey Aldrich with DAISY Award

Delaware News Desk

Registered Nurse Audrey Aldrich recently earned a DAISY Award during her time working in the Bayhealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus.

“It is very clear that Audrey was created to be a nurse,” said Bertha Kennedy, a patient who nominated Aldrich for the award.

In the nomination form, Kennedy wrote she was in for her weekly visit and witnessed Aldrich’s dedication to her job.

“At the clinic, I experienced a medical emergency. Audrey wasn’t my assigned nurse that particular day but noticed I was in distress,” said Kennedy. “Audrey assessed, examined, contacted the appropriate staff and personally wheeled me to the emergency department.”

Aldrich recalls the instance as a moment of second nature.

“We’re family, so you kind of see when family needs help,” said Aldrich, who said she couldn’t believe she was nominated for doing what she felt was just her doing her job. “I was completely shocked, and it means more than any words that I could use.”

Aldrich has been with Bayhealth for six years. She started with Bayhealth's Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit before working at the Bayhealth Cancer Center. This summer, she accepted a new position as house supervisor at the Kent Campus. “Sometimes it’s the simplest things that you do that others see as a bigger impact on their lives,” said Aldrich.

To nominate a nurse for Bayhealth’s DAISY Award, visit bayhealth.org/daisy.