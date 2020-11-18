Beebe Healthcare launches online scheduling for walk-in care

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare and its employed medical group, Beebe Medical Group, announced the start of online scheduling for Beebe Walk-In Care via beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.

By reserving a spot for a Beebe Walk-In Care location, patients can arrive closer to the time when they will be seen, making it a streamlined and efficient process.

“Online scheduling is a great way for our team to ensure patients are seen quickly and in an orderly fashion,” said Stephen Keiser, vice president of operations for Beebe Medical Group. “It also allows patients to arrive closer to when they will be seen, so they are doing less waiting. With the pandemic continuing, it is our top priority to keep everyone safe and online scheduling helps everyone — it’s a win-win.”

When using online scheduling for Beebe Walk-In Care, patients are reserving a spot. This is not a traditional appointment. However, Beebe care teams do their best to see patients as close to the given time as possible. Once a spot is reserved at the location of choice, patients can expect to receive a text message with additional information.

If experiencing chest pains or a life-threatening event, call 911.

Beebe offers Walk-In Care in four locations — Rehoboth Beach, Millsboro, Millville and Georgetown; the Georgetown location is temporarily closed for renovations.

Beebe Medical Group practices include the specialties of cardiothoracic surgery; dermatology; endocrinology; family medicine; gastroenterology; general and bariatric surgery; hospital medicine; infectious diseases and travel medicine; internal medicine; pediatric neurology; pulmonary and sleep disorders; surgical oncology; urology; vascular surgery and women’s health care. Beebe’s Walk-in Care Centers are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers at Cape Henlopen High School, Sussex Central and Indian River High School.

To access the online scheduling portal, visit beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.