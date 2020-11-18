Beebe to host Facebook Live virtual town hall Nov. 23

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will host a COVID-19 town hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 via Facebook Live.

David A. Tam, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director and infectious disease physician, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and general information about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

To watch, visit Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page and look for the live video.

Those without access to Facebook may listen to the presentation by calling 415-466-7000, use PIN 3530981#; or 760-699-0393, use PIN 8657924697#.

For more about COVID-19, visit beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.