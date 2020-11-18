Danielle Imparato joins AGH Ocean View

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials recently announced family nurse practitioner Danielle Imparato has joined the health system’s Ocean View primary care office to care for adults and children alongside Kieran Py.

Imparato earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nursing, graduating summa cum laude, from Thomas Jefferson College of Nursing in Philadelphia. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Imparato is currently accepting new patients at Atlantic General Primary Care in Ocean View, 96 Atlantic Ave., Suite 101. To schedule an appointment, call 541-4460.