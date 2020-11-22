Atlantic General Hospital stops visitation

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System is no longer allowing visitors as of Nov. 18 due to an increase in community spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions will be in place until further notice.

Individuals receiving care at the hospital, outpatient facilities or physician offices are asked to come alone. Exceptions will be made in special circumstances in accordance with the organization’s CARE — compassion, accountability, respect, error-free — values, allowing for personal caregivers in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines for all patients with physical, intellectual, developmental and cognitive disabilities; one accompanying family member/significant other for patients in the emergency room around the clock — no visitation for those patients known to have COVID-19 or those under investigation for the virus; parents of a minor child; and special arrangements for visitation of dying patients.

“The support of loved ones is very important to the healing process, so the decision to suspend visitation once again was not an easy one,” said Matt Morris, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Atlantic General Hospital. “Keeping our patients and staff safe is the primary concern.”

According to Atlantic General Hospital and Health System’s COVID-19 visitation policy, a seven-day rolling average community positivity rate of 5% or greater requires closure to visitors. On Nov. 18, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Worcester County was 5.7%. For Sussex County, the 14-day average was 7.4%.

Loved ones are encouraged to stay in touch with hospitalized patients by phone or video chat. Staff are available to support communication with friends and family.

For more on Atlantic General’s visitation guidelines and COVID-19 response, visit agh.care/COVID19.