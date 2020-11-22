SoDel Concepts donating 100% of sales on Giving Tuesday to SoDel Cares

Delaware News Desk

On Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 1, SoDel Concepts’ 12 Delaware restaurants will participate in a fundraiser for SoDel Cares, the hospitality company’s philanthropic arm.

On that day, 100% of the proceeds from in-house and carryout food and beverage sales in the restaurants will benefit the charity, which helps local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults and the elderly in local communities.

SoDel will also hold a wine auction on that date. Guests need not be in the beach area to participate; they can pick up the wine at a later date.

“While we can’t hold our annual event at Fish On this year, we can still raise money for those in need,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares.

“SoDel Cares’ mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business,” Kammerer continued. "In these uncertain times, local charities need our help more than ever. SoDel Concepts will not change who we are or what we are about, we will continue to serve beautiful, simple food, help our team grow personally and professionally and continue making the world a better place.

Guests can dine at their preferred SoDel Concepts restaurant, from Fish On in Lewes to Catch 54 in Fenwick Island. They may also place an order for curbside carryout.

The company is also matching donations made online at delcf.org/donations/sodel-cares.

SoDel Cares has supported such charities as Pathways to Success, the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, La Esperanza, Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club, Surfers Healing, Food Bank of Delaware, Harry K Foundation, Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth, Primeros Pasos, Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation, Sussex Family YMCA, Cape Henlopen Food Basket and Community Resource Center.

SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout.

For more on SoDel Concepts and a list of restaurants, visit sodelconcepts.com.