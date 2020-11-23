Beebe Healthcare chief officer awarded AHA Grass Roots Champion Award

Delaware News Desk

Marcy Jack, Beebe Healthcare’s vice president and chief quality and safety officer, was awarded the Delaware Healthcare Association's AHA Grass Roots Champion Award at the Delaware Healthcare Forum, which was recently held virtually.

Jack won the award because of the work she has done to help stop violence against health care workers. She and several other Beebe team members focused on keeping employees and visitors safe from the patient or visitor who sometimes commits an assault in facilities or on health campuses.

“Marcy’s commitment to safety makes our health care system a better place not only for patients and visitors but also the colleagues she works with side-by-side each day,” said Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Beebe Healthcare. “Marcy’s work makes an impact on all levels of the health care system, and we are so glad to see her dedication recognized at the Delaware Healthcare Forum.”

Jack and her team were concerned that Delaware law has enhanced penalties against perpetrators who assault physicians and nurses, but the penalties were not in place when the same assault is made upon other hospital employees. Other health care workers, such as nursing assistants, public safety officers and those who sit with or transport patients are just as likely, if not more so, to be the victims of assault in a hospital than a nurse or physician.

The uneven charging has sometimes acted as an impediment for some victims to pursue charges knowing their assault was not as highly valued in terms of penalty as the same assault made on a physician or nurse.

Jack approached the legislative committee and presented the issue as well as a draft bill to equalize penalties when any employee is assaulted in a hospital or other health care setting. The Delaware Healthcare Association's board agreed to place this on its 2020 advocacy agenda.

Bipartisan sponsorship was rounded up in both the Delaware House and Senate and Jack made numerous trips to the state capital to both advocate for the legislation as well as testify in the committee and on the floor of the House. The award recognizes that her passion, tireless advocacy, and persistence has been instrumental in the advancement of this legislation (HB 144).

The bill passed the Delaware House unanimously, and was released from the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the COVID-19 pandemic left it on the sidelines as the Delaware General Assembly canceled session.

For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.