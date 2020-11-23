Delmarva Christian Schools accepting applications, waiving application fees

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools is accepting applications for students entering prekindergarten through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year, and is waiving the $100 application fee for all applications received through Dec. 31.

For those seeking information and applications, Delmarva Christian has developed several safe options available for prospective families.

A virtual admissions center is open at delmarvachristian.org on the school’s website. The center enables guests to attend a virtual open house, schedule a personalized meeting and/or tour and learn about the school’s newly released tuition-range program all from the comfort and convenience of home.

Furthermore, Delmarva Christian is open and a member of the enrollment team is available during the week to answer questions.

Families are encouraged to apply early to reserve a seat and avoid the possibility of being placed on a wait list. Visit delmarvachristian.org or call Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at 684-4983 or Delmarva Christian High School at 856-4040.