Possum Point Players ‘Sweet Sounds of the Season’ musical revue opens Dec. 4

Possum Point Players will present the musical revue “Sweet Sounds of the Season,” opening Dec. 4 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown.

Directed by Kenney Workman and Music Director Stacey Hartman, showtimes for “Sweet Sounds of the Season” are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13.

Following COVID-19 protocols for seat spacing, there are fewer available seats and smaller audiences for each performance; so, the Players have added two Sunday matinees.

Socially distanced seats will be assigned together for those who order tickets together. Face covering is required for all when they enter or when they are not seated, and is recommended for those who are seated unless they are having refreshments.

The cast includes Alonzo Dixon, of Bridgeville; Steven Dow, of Felton; Steve Givens, John Hulse and Morgan Whittam, of Rehoboth Beach; Andrew Hertzberg, of Milton; and Devon Lynch, of Georgetown; Beth Howlett and Ashlie Workman, of Millsboro; Shayla Macklin, of Seaford; Julianna Markel, of Smyrna; Abbie Porter, of Laurel; Sarah Rose, of Lewes; and Missy Spangler, of Milford.

All seats are $22.

For tickets and more, visit possumpointplayers.org or call 856-3460.