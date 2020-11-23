Santa’s house returning to Lewes beginning Nov. 28

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Santa’s House will return this year, beginning Nov. 28 in front of Citizens Bank, at the corner of Second and Bank streets.

Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19.

Although Santa cannot have visitors in his house this year, guests are encouraged to stand at the open door and say hello, or leave him a letter with their wish list in the mailbox. Santa’s elves will be there to greet guests and ensure they’re wearing masks and socially distancing.

The operation of the Santa House is made possible through the efforts of the city of Lewes, Lewes Board of Public Works and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. The organizers thanked Citizens Bank for allowing the house to be placed in front of their building, the Hospitality Ambassadors for helping Santa’s visitors, and Brad Foos of Schell Brothers for fabricating Santa’s new mailbox.

For more, contact the Lewes Chamber of Commerce at 645-8073 or visit leweschamber.com.