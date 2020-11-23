Sussex County Toys for Tots receiving assistance from Plantation Lakes

Delaware News Desk

Sussex County is receiving significant assistance for its children in need this Christmas through donations to Nassau-DE, the local campaign organization for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

In addition to the bikes, toys and stocking stuffers collected to date, and which are still arriving from individuals and groups, a number of organizations are taking their help for Toys for Tots to new and creative levels. The residents of the Plantation Lakes community have come up with an event that casts an eye to the future needs of Nassau-DE in helping provide for children on Christmas.

At The Landing Bar & Grille, 20301 Charlotte Blvd., Millsboro, people can see an artificial Christmas tree decorated by Jessica Mills, assistant food and beverage director for the community. People can support Toys for Tots locally by taking a chance on winning this tree, a $600 value, for display in their own homes. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and may be purchased when dining at The Landing or by calling 302-933-8072, ext. 3.

Donors can also drop off new, unwrapped toys through mid-December at various collection boxes or send them to Toys for Tots, 32446 W. Baltimore Court, Millsboro, DE 19966.