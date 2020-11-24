Sussex Tech names superintendent

Delaware News Desk

The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District’s Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Kevin Carson as superintendent.

Carson had previously been named acting superintendent in July.

“Carson’s leadership over the last four months has set Sussex Tech on the right path for the future, despite the many difficulties stemming from the pandemic,” said board President Warren Reid. “He has steered our district through rough waters and put us on a course for continued success. We know there are still challenges ahead and believe that Carson is the right person for the job.”

Carson, of Seaford, has several decades of experience in educational administration, having served as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech, superintendent of the Seaford School District and superintendent of the Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge school districts. He has been a senior fellow with the University of Delaware's Institute for Public Administration and is a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.

Carson began his educational career as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Wesley College, a master’s degree in personnel management from Central Michigan University and a doctorate in vocational education from Temple University.

For information: sussextech.org.