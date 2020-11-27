SUBSCRIBE NOW

LSAC to hold cookie walk, ceramic sale

Delaware News Desk
The Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, will hold its annual dessert and cookie walk and holiday ceramic sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12.

Attendees can select from an assortment of homemade holiday treats. Various homemade cookies will be sold for $7 per pound, including frosted sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, snicker-doodles, ginger snaps, almond and pecan crescents, oatmeal cookies, macaroons, shortbread, chocolate-iced cookies, tarts and brownies.

Available desserts will include cakes, pies, cupcakes, truffles and fudge, priced as marked on the day of the sale. Pre-ordering for pickup is available. People can order three dozen cookies or mini-cupcakes, arranged on a platter, for $10.

Unique ceramic holiday decorations including hand-painted small and large Christmas trees, colorful figurines and festive ornaments all made by LSAC members will be featured.

Proceeds from the event will support LSAC programming and operations. COVID-19 precautions will be in place with masks and social distancing required.

To make pre-orders: 302-645-9293.