Possum Point Players to present ‘Sweet Sounds of the Season’

The Possum Point Players will present “Sweet Sounds of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays from Dec. 4 to 6 and 11-13 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown.

Seat-spacing protocols are in effect for COVID-19. The Saturday matinees were added due to the smaller audiences available for each performance. Face coverings are required for all attendees when they enter or when they are not seated and are recommended for those who are seated unless they are enjoying refreshments.

All seats cost $22 and may be purchased by calling 302-856-3460 or visiting possumpointplayers.org.