Rehoboth Beach holiday events being held

Delaware News Desk

Rehoboth Beach recently announced various events that will be held this holiday season.

The Rehoboth Beach Christmas Tree will be on display and lit at the Bandstand downtown through the season. Small Business Saturday will be held Nov. 28, and The Dewey Beach Sip & Shop event will be underway Nov. 28-29, during which people may stop by the Forgotten Mile Ale House, 20859 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, for live music and vendors with handmade artwork and goods.

The Holiday Rehoboth Beach Farmers' Market will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 in Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach, and the Winter WonderFEST is underway through Dec. 31 in Hudson Fields in Milton. Santa Claus will make a special trip downtown in a fire truck Dec. 3.

Kids can drop off letters to Santa Claus in three Magic Mailboxes through Dec. 24 at Santa’s Station at the Chamber of Commerce’s Administrative Building, 306 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Mailboxes are also available on the patio of Woody’s Take Out, 1905 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach.

A display of over 10,000 twinkle lights is set up at 501 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

For information: beach-fun.com.