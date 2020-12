Delaware News Desk

The Movies at Midway, 18585 Coastal Highway, Suite 1, Rehoboth Beach, will present the remastered “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 5 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and 6.

The feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including “Love Me Tender,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Suspicious Minds.”

For tickets: moviesatmidway.com.