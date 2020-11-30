Rose family donates to TidalHealth Nanticoke

Delaware News Desk

TidalHealth Nanticoke recently accepted a donation from Steve Rose, retired president and CEO of Nanticoke Health Services, and his wife, Rosie.

This donation was given to support the TidalHealth Nanticoke team members through its Employee Hardship Fund and a newly established scholarship fund. TidalHealth’s Employee Hardship Fund, new to TidalHealth Nanticoke, is solely funded by private contributions and by employee fundraising activities conducted a couple times throughout the year.

The fund provides temporary assistance to employees with immediate needs resulting from a catastrophic event. The fund is available to help with food, housing or shelter, electricity, transportation, health care or similar expenses resulting from during unforeseen medical hardships or events such as a fire or a natural disaster

A portion of the donation will also be put toward a scholarship fund to help those looking to advance a career in the medical field. The scholarship will be available to an employee or a member of the community.

