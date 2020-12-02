Delaware State Chamber of Commerce to hold virtual dinner in January

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 184th annual dinner — to be held Jan. 11, 2021 virtually through the DSCC’s virtual event platform — will feature more than 1,000 business leaders and elected officials engaging in high-level networking.

The virtual event platform includes interactive opportunities for attendees to network and engage with each other.

The event traditionally features one keynote speaker; this year, the DSCC announced four keynote speakers around three themes: diversity and inclusion, economic forecasting and the new political climate.

Speaking on economic forecasting, James E. Glassman, managing director with JPMorgan Chase and head economist for Chase Commercial Banking, will explore what recovery will look like, what changes to business models are here to stay, and what practices may revert to the “old normal.”

“Our economy has been stressed since the start of the pandemic and continued uncertainty is the reality as we enter 2021,” said a DSCC press release. “Every business was impacted by the spread of COVID-19, some more severely than others. This has challenged business models, closed some businesses, and opened opportunities for others. As we continue to navigate an ongoing pandemic and economic realities, what will 2021 look like?”

Speaking on diversity and inclusion, presented by AT&T, will be U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. “There is no question that a diverse workplace is not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing,” said the DSCC release. “Diversity and inclusion is a competitive advantage when attracting talent, it creates a more productive workforce, fosters creativity and innovation, and so much more. We asked our speaker, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, one question: How do you build the pipeline of talent within the Black and Brown communities so that candidate pools for businesses in every industry and size are populated with qualified candidates that reflect the demographics of our country?”

Speaking on the new political landscape, William Kristol, founder and director of Defending Democracy Together, political analyst and network television commentator, will explore how the events of 2020 are redefining the political landscape and future.

“2020 was a challenging year and it ended with state and national elections,” continued the release. “The country also witnessed heightened social and civil unrest, the first pandemic in over one hundred years, and more. Taken together, how will all these new realities and priorities reflect themselves in the choices that policymakers will make moving forward?”

Kristen Welker, co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC News, will share her perspective on covering Washington, D.C.; the Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations; and President-elect Joe Biden. As a journalist and moderator of the second presidential debate, she will also share how she prepared for the debate and reflections on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

The annual dinner will include the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup, the award that honors a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community or society. Past winners in recent years have included Gerrett and Tatiana Copeland; Joshua Martin III and Cynthia Primo Martin; Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Jill Biden; E. Norman Veasey; O. Francis Biondi; and Carroll M. Carpenter. It is tradition the honoree is held in confidence until the event.