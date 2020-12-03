Beebe Medical Group to host job fair Dec. 10-11

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Medical Group will host a by-appointment, in-person job fair Dec. 10-11 at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes.

Every candidate must have an appointment, wear a face covering and bring a resume with them to the first floor of the School of Nursing. A high school diploma is required, customer service experience preferred. Parking is available in the gravel lot near the parking garage.

There are immediate openings for the support service representatives role. Offers will be made the same day for qualified applicants pending reference checks, and training will be provided.

To make an appointment, call 645-3336.

In addition to the support service representative role, Beebe is looking for patient service reps and schedulers, medical assistants and LPNs, and practice managers.

Qualified candidates may also apply for any other job posted on Beebe’s Career site, at beebehealthcare.org/careers.