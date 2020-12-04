Beebe Healthcare to sponsor PBS film screening of ‘Is Your Story Making You Sick?’

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare is sponsoring a virtual public screening of the PBS film “Is Your Story Making You Sick?” from Dec. 5-12.

The 90-minute film shows the lives of individuals living with addiction, trauma, depression and anxiety and how they are using integrative modalities to change their stories and transcend their pain.

To register for the screening and to receive free access to the “Is Your Story Making You Story Making You Sick” Toolkit, visit story.movie/beebe. Once signed up, participants will receive a link to view the film that will be live from during the viewing window.

In addition, the Beebe community can join the live Q&A from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, featuring Frances Causey, director; David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; Julius Mullen, chief clinical officer, Children & Families First of Delaware Inc.; Natasha Mullen, Milestones Consultants LLC; and Catrina Stiller, licensed mental health counselor.

Causey is an Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker with 15 years of experience as a senior producer at CNN whose previous work was hailed as a New York Times Critics Pick.

For more about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.