Lewes Historical Society’s Christmas House Tour now 'online'

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Historical Society will host its 47th annual “A Christmas House Tour of Historic Lewes” virtually in 2020.

The intimate tour will take participants inside nine decorated homes in historic Lewes, from the safety and comfort of their own homes, and will allow them to fully immerse themselves in the Lewes holiday experience in their own time.

This professionally filmed and narrated house tour is led by host Michael Sprouse, a television and radio personality who has served as the on-air host and executive producer of The Arts & Entertainment Report for WRDE, TV Delmarva.

During this 60-minute exclusive video, Sprouse guides participants through each of the nine homes, pointing out unique aspects of each design, architectural elements and history.

The tour is “live” as of Dec. 5, and is accessible for one month, through Jan. 5, 2021. Tickets are $25. Participants will receive a confirmation email, followed by an email containing a link to the exclusive program.

The event is sponsored by Schell Brothers and Lee Ann Wilkinson Group.

For tickets and more, visit historiclewes.org.