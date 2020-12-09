DBCC to begin Yes2Health program in January

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Yes2Health classes start the week of Jan. 4, 2021, and will continue for 12 weeks into the end of March.

Yes2Health is a free program featuring weekly virtual meet-ups. These weekly educational programs include fitness, health and wellness education to help participants live an active and healthy lifestyle.

The target audience for the program is any woman or man who has one of the following: risk for breast cancer, risk for other cancers, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes or pre-diabetic and/or a body mass index of 30 or above.

For more, visit debreastcancer.org/events/event_info/688 or RSVP to aperdue@debreastcancer.org.