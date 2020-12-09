Gastroenterologist joins Atlantic General Health System

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital officials announced that Freaw Dejenie joined Atlantic General Health System’s medical staff this month to provide care at Atlantic General Gastroenterology.

Prior to moving to the Eastern Shore, Dejenie practiced at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and then Medstar Health’s Southern Maryland Hospital and Montgomery Medical Center.

Dejenie completed his internship and residency in internal medicine as well as his gastroenterology fellowship at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He received his medical degree from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia. Dejenie is board certified in gastroenterology and has been diagnosing and treating ailments of the digestive system since 2013.

To improve access to gastroenterology care, Dejenie provides consultations at Atlantic General Gastroenterology in Berlin, Maryland, and at Atlantic General Specialty Care in Ocean View.

He is currently accepting patients. To schedule an appointment in Berlin, call 410-629-1450. To schedule an appointment in Ocean View, call 541-9690.