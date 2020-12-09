Special Olympics 2021 Polar Bear Plunge goes virtual-only

Delaware News Desk

The Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Delaware will be virtual-only in 2021.

“With the safety of our Bears and volunteers involved in the Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge in mind, we have made the decision that the 30th annual event will be a virtual only Plunge and have the full support from our sponsors at Wawa and Discover,” said Ann Grunert, executive director of Special Olympics Delaware.

The annual event always attracts thousands of participants and spectators to Rehoboth Beach on Super Bowl Sunday. Last year’s plunge raised more than $1 million.

This year, participants will plunge where, when and how they want, even controlling the temperature of the water.

“We hope that the virtual plunge might even entice some of the usual towel-holders and spectators to join in the fun and become official Bears,” Grunert said. “Most importantly, everyone who does virtually plunge will do so with the spirit of our 4,200 athletes in mind.”

For more, visit plungede.org.