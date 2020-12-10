Atlantic General Penguin Swim set for New Year’s Day

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital’s 27th annual Penguin Swim is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 1 on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel, 9100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland.

The health and safety of participants, spectators, volunteers and staff are at the forefront of the organizers’ logistics planning. Some of the traditional features are being modified to reduce touchpoints and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. The entire event will take place outdoors, including registration and check-in, so participants should come prepared for the weather.

The swim area on the beach will span from 91st to 94th streets to allow for physical distancing for participants and their spectators. Face coverings are required for everyone including participants, spectators, volunteers and staff. To prevent people from gathering inside, there will not be any activities in the atrium of the Princess Royale.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held in the weeks following the event, with special recognition awards for the oldest and youngest penguins and trophies for first, second and third place for those who raise the most money in each division.

The Cyber Swim is an alternative this year for individuals who are quarantining.

Individuals and teams are invited to join in the fundraising. Participants who register on or before Dec. 10 will receive an official 2021 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve T-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Shirts for participants who register after Dec. 10 will be available while supplies last.

Individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will be also eligible to receive an official 2021 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last. To reduce touchpoints, there will not be additional incentive prizes. Participants can register online to start collecting donations. To view this year’s shirts or to register, visit aghpenguinswim.org.

Participants are required to register either online or in person and check in with event staff to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area.

Participants who need to register in person will be required to use their own personal mobile device to register online and pay the registration fee and make any additional donations with a credit card. QR codes will be printed on signage with instructions for how to register and/or donate in person.

Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Princess Royale to avoid long lines on event day. Participants will also receive an additional Penguin Swim item.

Face coverings are required for everyone including participants, spectators, volunteers and staff. Costume masks are not suitable face coverings. Cloth or disposable masks must be worn. Participants and spectators are expected to follow all posted instructions and verbal directions of volunteers and staff for physical distancing before, during and after the event.

To participate in the Cyber Swim, register online, then take an ice-cold dip and post a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #OCPenguinSwim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more, call 410-641-9671 or visit aghpenguinswim.org.