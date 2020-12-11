Beebe welcomes 4 endocrinologists to Sussex County offices

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Medical Group welcomed four new specialists — Sonali Biligiri, Zulekha Karim, Joanna Katib and Avinash Ravipati — who are accepting patients at Beebe Endocrinology in Lewes and Millsboro.

Beebe offers a continuum of care for patients with endocrine disorders and illnesses related to the thyroid gland. This team of endocrine specialists works closely with primary care physicians in the region. An endocrinologist diagnoses and treats issues that may arise with the endocrine system or with hormones.

“Beebe Medical Group is committed to bringing specialists to Sussex County and building on the access of our many offices throughout Sussex County,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Beebe Medical Group. “We welcome these providers who are very excited to be caring for our community.”

Biligiri is board certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from the Drexel University College of Medicine in 2015. She completed her internal medicine residency Drexel University College of Medicine and Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia and then completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey in 2020.

Karim is board certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2014. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut and then completed an endocrinology fellowship at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York in 2017.

Khatib is board certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from the Jordan University of Science and Technology in 2013. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical College in New York and then completed an endocrinology fellowship at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2018.

Ravipati is board certified in internal medicine and received his medical degree from Guntur Medical College in 2009. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and an endocrinology fellowship at Oklahoma University.

To schedule an appointment with Beebe Endocrinology — Lewes, 1526 Savannah Road, call 645-2244.

To schedule an appointment with Beebe Endocrinology — Millsboro, 232 Mitchell St., call 648-7999.

For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.