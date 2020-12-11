Jean & Joan Tournament raises $29K for Beebe’s Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund

Delaware News Desk

The Jean & Joan Golf Tournament committee recently presented the Beebe Medical Foundation with a $29,197 donation for Beebe Healthcare’s Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund from the proceeds of its 21st annual tournament held Sept. 20-21.

The annual tournament featured a pickleball tournament, and a golf tournament at Kings Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach.

Since its founding in 1999, the annual tournament has enabled the Jean & Joan Cancer Fund to donate more than $565,000 from tournament proceeds to support cancer care at the Tunnell Cancer Center and, now, the South Coastal Cancer Center near Millville. In previous years, in addition to patient transport vans, the Jean & Joan Cancer Fund donated a 3D mammography machine to support early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; infusion recliners; new computer workstations on wheels that allow nurses to remain at a patient’s bedside for patient care and charting; funds to help create a special Patient Special Needs fund; funds for construction of a scenic wall in the Tunnell Healing Garden; and funds to establish a library and center for fitting cosmetic and prosthetic devices for recovering cancer patients.

“We are grateful to the dedication and perseverance of Cherrie [Rich] and her committee to continue the legacy of this tournament this year,” said Kay Young, executive director of development, Beebe Medical Foundation. “The committee and King’s Creek worked together to execute a safe and socially distanced two-day event. For over 20 years, the Jean and Joan Fund and the loyal support from everyone involved with this tournament has improved care and saved the lives of so many of our friends, neighbors and family who use Beebe Oncology Services.”

The fund was founded in 1999 in memory of local cancer victims Jean James and Joan Martin, and the charity tournament has been played at Kings Creek Country Club every year.

The 22nd annual Jean & Joan Tournament will be held Sept. 23-24 at Kings Creek Country Club.

“We are so grateful to all the sponsors, pickleball players and golfers that supported our tournament event during this challenging time,” said Cherrie Rich, Jean & Joan Tournament Chair. “I’m thankful for all the committee members and country club staff who supported an adjusted format this year to ensure the safety of all participants. A fun and successful time was had by all.”

For more, call 644-2900 or video beebemedicalfoundation.org.