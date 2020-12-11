Sussex Conservation District announces local poster contest winners

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Conservation District received more than 35 entries in the 2020 conservation poster contest, which was open to Delaware public, charter, private and homeschooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Posters were judged on the 2020 theme — “Where would we BEE without Pollinators” — in five grade categories.

In grade category K-1, first place went to Caroline Mallon, of Lewes, and second place went to Addyson Bratton, of Seaford.

In grade category 2-3, first place went to Elise Hershey, of Georgetown, and second place went to Lonnie Donohue, of Bridgeville.

In grade category 4-6, first place went to Thomas Klosiewicz III, of Georgetown; second place went to John Klosiewicz, also of Georgetown; and third place went to Haley Atallian, of Smyrna.

In grade category 7-9, first place went to Brooke Elliot, of Georgetown; second place went to Sara Klosiewicz, of Georgetown; and third place went to Ella Locklear, also of Georgetown.

In grade category 10-12, first place went to Emma Walker, of Bridgeville; second place went to Ashlyn Elliot of Georgetown; and third place went to Rachel Justice, of Laurel. Winning posters can be viewed at sussexconservation.org. The annual conservation poster contest provides students an opportunity to convey their thoughts about soil, water and related natural resource issues through art. It also highlights the educational outreach efforts of conservation districts and their state associations, auxiliaries and agencies. The contest follows the annual stewardship theme developed and sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts.

The 2021 theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities,” reminds the public that trees and forests play a vital role in maintaining the health of the local and global ecosystem. For more, visit nacdnet.org.