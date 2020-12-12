Beebe to host Facebook Live virtual town hall Dec. 17

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will hold a COVID-19 virtual town hall from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 via Facebook live.

President and CEO David A. Tam and COVID-19 Response Medical Director Bill Chasanov will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the town hall and similar questions will be grouped together. Questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine should be sent to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org by noon Dec. 15. Participants should only submit one question so Tam and Chasanov may answer as many as possible during the town hall.

To watch, visit facebook.com/BeebeHealthcare. Those without access to Facebook may also visit primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/bxfhvjgs.

Participants may also join over the phone by calling 415-466-7000, use pin 1547648#; or 760-699-0393, use pin 9769269900#.

There is not a function to ask a question during the event if joining via Blue Jeans.

For more about COVID-19, visit bit.ly/3gAQLTO.