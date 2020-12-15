IRSD Board of Education meeting to be conducted electronically Dec. 21

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 21 will be conducted online using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The public portion of the meeting will begin at approximately 7 p.m., and the public is encouraged to participate.

Any previous notice of this meeting being held at Sussex Central High School should be disregarded.

A link to the Zoom meeting and instructions on how to join the session will be posted at irsd.net Dec. 21. Public comments will be accepted during the meeting.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s restrictions limiting the size of public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.