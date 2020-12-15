Sussex Academy student named semifinalist in Coca-Cola Scholars Program

Delaware News Desk

Debora Dionicio-Garcia, a student at Sussex Academy, was named a semifinalist for the 2021 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

From a pool of 99,403 submitted applications from across the country, 1,609 high school seniors were selected as semifinalists based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

Dionicio-Garcia, of Georgetown, now moves to the next round of the selection process.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca‑Cola Co., the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the U.S. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a growing family of alumni that have become a force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP; Coke Scholars Care — Coke Scholars doing good in the midst of the pandemic; and the fifth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college. Every five years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.

Semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 regional finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. One hundred fifty Coca‑Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

For more on the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, visit coca-cola scholars foundation.org.