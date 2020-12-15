Sussex County Association of Realtors unveils CDC-compliant upgrades

Delaware News Desk

The Sussex County Association of Realtors announced it has undergone several upgrades to become compliant with the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the association’s goal has been to find the safest way to reopen its doors to members and the public. In a press release, the association said, “We believe we are ready to do so in the new year and will be able to safely host meetings in a way that meets the CDC standard and our own state’s Division of Public Health guidelines.”

One of the biggest upgrades is the addition of air scrubbers to the HVAC system, which helps trap contaminants like dust and dirt and removes them before they fall on surfaces in the building. Additionally, restrooms and kitchen faucets, as well as soap and antibacterial dispensers, are now touchless. Restroom doors can now be opened with a foot pedal, eliminating the need to touch handles. This is a temporary solution until doors can be automated in January.

To round out the improvements, automatic doors will replace enter and exit doors, as well as several interior doors.

“In this unprecedented time it has been our goal to maintain a high level of service, education and advocacy for the members of our association and for the communities where our realtor members live and work in the healthiest and safest way possible and as directed through the various state government agencies,” said Patricia Anderson, SCAOR CEO. “We have spent a great deal of time analyzing every aspect of our operations, and I am very proud of the work my staff has put in to make the upgrades necessary to welcome our members and the public.”

Though the association has remained closed to the public since the pandemic began, SCOAR has been available to serve members by appointment and with live, virtual continuing education classes via Zoom. The small team of staff has continued to work throughout the pandemic, both remotely and socially distanced in the office. Staff is available to answer questions from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

“Health and safety are our top priorities and we look forward to continued service to our members, as well as providing meeting and event space to folks in our community,” said Anderson.

For more about the Sussex County Association of Realtors, visit scaor.com.