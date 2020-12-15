Sussex public libraries unify to promote winter reading

Delaware News Desk

The 13 libraries in Sussex County announced another unified reading challenge will begin Jan. 1, through Feb. 28.

During that time, readers of all ages will be asked to track their reading using an online tool called Beanstack. In Beanstack, the more reading a participant tracks, the more chances they will earn to win prizes, including Delaware State Parks passes, gift cards to local books stores, a Kindle and learning toys.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sussex County Libraries merged their individual Summer Reading Programs to create equity and simplicity for readers and library patrons countywide.

Participants may register on Beanstack at sussexcountyde.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app. Those who participated in the Summer Reading Program in 2020 can log in to their accounts to register. Whole families may register together.

As library service continues to adapt throughout the pandemic, library staff are committed to finding new ways to engage with readers.

For more on available library services, visit selbyvillelibrary.org. For more on Sussex Winter Reads 2021, visit sussexlibraries.org/winter-reads-2021.