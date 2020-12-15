Thompson Island Brewing Co. wins gold at US Open Beer Championship

Delaware News Desk

Thompson Island Brewing Co. in Rehoboth Beach won a gold medal for Thompson Island IPA at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Glazed & Confused earned a bronze in the chocolate-cocoa beer category.

“Winning a gold medal at this competition is a thrill,” saids Jimmy Valm, brewmaster at the brewpub. “This year, there were more than 6,000 entries and more than 140 styles.”

One of the top three beer competitions in the U.S., the competition attracts breweries worldwide, including establishments in Luxembourg.

Thompson Island Brewing Co. won the gold in the American IPA category. Zipline Brewing in Nebraska took second and Wormtown Brewery in Massachusetts came in third.

“Thompson Island Brewing Co. just celebrated its first anniversary, but it’s like the brewers have been together for so much longer,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns the brewpub and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants. “They’re so talented and innovative. They are putting our beers on the map.”

Thompson Island Brewing Co. has been offering virtual beer dinners, and beer is available for takeout. All of SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout.

For more about SoDel Concepts and a list of restaurants, visit sodelconcepts.com.