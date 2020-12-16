Atlantic General offering Saturday COVID-19 testing in Ocean City

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital is providing additional access to COVID-19 testing, with Saturday hours — 8 a.m. to noon, Dec. 19 — at Atlantic ImmediCare, Suite A, 1001 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Maryland.

No appointment is needed. Rapid tests are available for patients experiencing two or more symptoms of the coronavirus. Exposure to someone with COVID-19 is not a factor for rapid testing. If a patient does not meet the criteria to have a rapid test, they can still have the standard test. Turnaround time varies, but usually falls between 48 hours and five days.

For more, visit atlanticgeneral.org.