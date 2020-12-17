Beebe Healthcare administers first COVID-19 vaccines in Sussex County

Delaware News Desk

The first person in Sussex County received the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16 at Beebe Healthcare.

Registered nurse Sintia Rodriguez, who works in Beebe’s Emergency Department and behavioral health unit, received the vaccination from Bill Chasanov at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

Beebe received its shipment from the Delaware Division of Public Health just hours before Rodriquez received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. A total of five frontline team members received the vaccine today, including Amy Williams, a charge nurse caring for COVID-19 patients; George Parker, manager of environmental services; Ercilia Arias, a pulmonologist in Beebe’s intensive care unit; and Dawn Adili-Khams, a respiratory care practitioner.

“This historic moment exceeded all expectations,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We have planned and prepared for this, but to witness Beebe’s frontline healthcare workers receive an extra layer of defense against this deadly virus that we all have been battling since March, was truly something special. We know this vaccine is a valuable tool in returning to our pre-pandemic normal. In the coming weeks as more vaccine supplies arrive, Beebe will continue to care for the community. Beebe remains open and safe for all who are in need of care.”

Beebe has developed a tiered approach to provide the vaccine to team members based on federal recommendations, which focuses on high-risk groups who come into direct contact with patients. This tiered system was created under the guidance of COVID-19 vaccine playbooks created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Delaware. As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available for the public, Beebe is finalizing operational plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

“I didn’t know I would be the first person in Sussex County, so I am very grateful,” said Rodriguez. “I have worked in the emergency department throughout the pandemic, and I’ve really seen people become very sick. I’m glad that this vaccine can be a tool to end this pandemic.”

While this vaccine is a boost to the fight against the pandemic, Chasanov said it is still critical that we all follow the golden rule of the 3Ws this winter and spring until herd immunity can be achieved via the vaccine.

“It will be critical for us all to continue to wear a mask, wash our hands and watch our distance with those outside of our household,” said Chasanov. “This vaccine shows promising signs of efficacy and limited and minor side effects, but there is still much to learn about whether the virus can be spread from a vaccinated individual. Still — today was a great day for Beebe, Sussex County and the state of Delaware.”

For more on how the vaccination will be rolled out in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus. For more on how Beebe is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, visit beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-resource-center.