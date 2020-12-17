Contractors for a Cause announces 2021 officers

Delaware News Desk

Contractors for a Cause recently announced its 2021 officers, led by returning President Jake Booth, a managing partner of Capstone Homes LLC.

Elected officers are Vice President Brian Hinds, strategic manager at Garth Enterprises; Secretary Sharon Moore, a territory manager for Azek Building Products; and returning treasurer and board member Nick Kypreos, financial director at Axion Financial.

Continuing their board work are Mike Cummings, owner of Miken Builders; Mark Hardt, partner at Miranda, Hardt & O’Leary; James Kyger, owner of All States Construction; Andy Lyons, GMB Engineering; Garth Troescher, owner of Garth Enterprises; and Ted Stephens, owner of Morning Star Construction.

Contractors for a Cause is a nonprofit 501c3 organization of local contractors that strives to give back to the community that supports them. The CFAC Delaware Chapter is based in Sussex County in the Bethany Beach/Ocean View area, while the CFAC Maryland Chapter is based in Worcester County in the Ocean City area.

CFAC holds annual events to help local organizations and individuals through the Helping Hands and Good Neighbor programs; it also provides scholarships to young adults from local schools.

For more, visit contractorsforacause.org.