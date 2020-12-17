Coons’ bipartisan bill to promote sustainable chemistry to become law

Delaware News Desk

The fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that passed the Senate on Dec. 11 includes the bipartisan Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019, led by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and cosponsored by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; and Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

The bill will support American manufacturing and American jobs while also protecting human health and the environment by helping to realize the full innovation and market potential of sustainable chemistry technologies.

“The chemical sector is an integral part of Delaware’s economy, and I am proud that this legislation will support green chemistry innovation, create new companies and jobs and promote sustainable use of resources,” said Coons. “By creating a cohesive national vision for sustainable chemistry research and development, improving training of chemists and other professionals, and building new partnerships with the private sector, this bill is an exciting opportunity to maintain our scientific leadership and ensure the sustainability of our chemical enterprise for years to come.”

“Having worked closely with industry and academia to further sustainable technology innovation, DESCA is excited to see the passing of the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act to coordinate the efforts of government in concert with these sectors for a cohesive strategy to drive innovation, build and strengthen talent, and ultimately drive economic growth,” said Dora Cheatham, executive director, Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance. “Critically, coordinating efforts in education and training as well as technology development, removing barriers to technology commercialization and eliminating duplicative funding and research efforts will be among the key drivers of the success of this initiative.”

“By advancing sustainable chemistry research, education, training and commercialization, this legislation will provide critical benefits for people and the environment in the U.S. and globally,” said Professor LaShanda Korley, director of the University of Delaware’s new Center for Plastics Innovation. The center is working on catalytic and functionalization approaches to transform plastics into fuels and other valuable products.

“The passage of the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act opens the door to accelerated US innovation that can deliver the safer, more sustainable chemicals and materials the global market is demanding for products in virtually every sector,” said Michele Jalbert, chief operating officer, GC3. “Representing more than 125 companies across the entire value chain working to deliver products with more sustainable chemical ingredients, the GC3 has supported this bill for more than a decade. The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act is smart policy that can catalyze faster progress with focused, coordinated federal action. The end result is accelerated research and innovation, expanded manufacturing capacity, enhanced market opportunities and high-value jobs in better, more sustainable products.

The Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019 is endorsed by the GC3 Sustainable Chemistry Alliance, the American Chemical Society, the American Chemistry Council, the American Sustainable Business Council, 3M, Ashland, BASF, Beautycounter, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Chemours, Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Environmental Working Group, The LEGO Group, Nohbo LLC, Procter & Gamble and the University of Delaware.