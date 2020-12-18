Rehoboth–Dewey Chamber celebrates Mary Beth Brubeck’s 2nd practice location

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Dec. 18 celebrating the grand opening of Mary Beth Brubeck, RN’s second location of her injectables and skin care practice, 19409 Plantation Road, Second Floor, No. 3, Rehoboth Beach.

Brubeck, a Georgetown University graduate, opened her original practice in 2017 in Rockville, Maryland. Brubeck specializes in skin care injectables such as fillers and Botox/Dysport for men and women.

“I partner with patients to make detailed plans that address their specific goals,” said Brubeck. “My skills, updated training and expert eye yield subtle, flattering results. I’ve built my business to date largely by referrals and word of mouth.”

“But now, in a mostly-digital business world, I have adapted to help people present their best face forward online,” continued Brubeck. “I look forward to meeting new patients in Delaware who face this challenge.”

Products from Restylane, Dysport and Vivant, among others, are used in Brubeck’s office.

Twenty-plus years of injecting experience as an expert nurse injector of Allergan and Galderma products, as well as six-time Nurse of the Year at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., has established Brubeck as a credible and trusted provider.

For more, call 396-5363 or visit mynaturalaesthetics.com.