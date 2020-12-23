Atlantic General vascular lab earns echocardiography reaccreditation

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital Vascular Laboratory announced it has been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in echocardiography in the area of adult transthoracic.

This latest accreditation awarded to Atlantic General Hospital Vascular Laboratory demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography.

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest cause of death. According to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease — about one every 40 seconds.

Many factors contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Accreditation by the IAC means Atlantic General Hospital Vascular Laboratory has undergone an intensive application and review process, and is found to be compliant with the published standards thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.

Composed of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

For more on Atlantic General Hospital, visit atlanticgeneral.org. For more on the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, visit intersocietal.org.