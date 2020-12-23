County Bank donates $500 to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.

Delaware News Desk

County Bank recently donated $500 to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.

Located at 219 Rehoboth Ave., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. has served the community since 1906. Outside of fighting fires and emergency support, the RBVFC provides public information, education and live dispatch of happenings in the area.

The community is encouraged to support these first responders through giving, membership and volunteering.

For more, visit rehobothbeachfire.com or call 227-8400. For emergencies, dial 911.