League of Women Voters pays tribute to Carol Jones

Delaware News Desk

Members of the League of Women Voters throughout Delaware are mourning the Dec. 17 death of state League President Carol Jones, of Rehoboth Beach.

Jones had a long history of commitment to the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and the League of Women Voters of Delaware.

Sussex County residents are likely to recall Carol Jones’ legendary service as moderator for League programs, as well as for other community civic organizations. Over the years, she moderated innumerable candidate forums across the county as well as 14 Land Use Forums in Sussex County Council Chambers.

“Despite her diminutive appearance, Carol could most effectively rein in any individual who failed to pay heed to her meeting precepts,” said LWVSCDE President Gwendolyn Miller. “With her roughly hewn gavel in hand, neither forum panel participants, nor political candidates, nor any one of the innumerable attendees had reason to doubt that the event would proceed for the benefit of all according to Carol's clearly articulated guidelines.”

Jones began her LWV career with the Sussex League in 1997, when the organization had been struggling for several years to survive. Along with a few other dedicated members, she was pivotal in reviving the organization by recruiting new members and paving the way for the thriving, vital organization it is today. Four years later, she was elected president, serving from 2001 to 2003 and she continued as a board member through September 2008.

Jones served as president of the State League​ from 2011 to 2013 and again from 2019 to the present. Among her recent accomplishments, she initiated and supported innovative Zoom presentations for the League’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awareness Program. Chairing the Civic Committee, she partnered with the Delaware Humanities to produce a series on the U.S. and Delaware Constitutions, titled "We're the WE in We the People." She also completed a one-hour video lecture, “The 19th Amendment," accessible on YouTube.

In celebration of the 19th Amendment's 100th Anniversary, Jones gathered a significant crowd at the Rehoboth Beach Museum on Feb. 14 to enjoy a lively lecture on the more-than-seven-decade struggle to secure women's suffrage. On that celebratory evening, with a glass of her favorite prosecco in hand, she toasted the committed group of women who, 100 years earlier, had founded the League, and spoke of the challenges that remain.

Quoting World War II refugee and Massachusetts LWV president Lotte Scharfman, Jones unfailingly concluded every League event with the admonition to all: “Remember, democracy is not a spectator sport!”